Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 28,453 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.31% of Akouos worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akouos alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.