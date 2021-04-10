Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,364 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,418 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

VMware stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

