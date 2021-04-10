Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,266 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in DXC Technology by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

