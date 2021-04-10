Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,965 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.89 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.