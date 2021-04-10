Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 576,178 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

