Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,519 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.07% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,303,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1,590.1% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 185,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

DYN stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.