Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,917 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $19,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

