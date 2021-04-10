Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $8.17 Million Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUCRU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,255,000.

EUCRU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

