Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $8.34 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.50% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 in the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

