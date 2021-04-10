Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 414,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.00% of Immunic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Immunic by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Immunic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

