Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

