Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.38% of Amarin worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Amarin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amarin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amarin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

