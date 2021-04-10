Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of VEREIT worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

