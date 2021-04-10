Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0602 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Primas has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

