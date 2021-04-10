Primecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.43 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $2.43 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,799,343 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

