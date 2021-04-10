Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,621 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Federated Hermes worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

