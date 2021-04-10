Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,827 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,308 shares of company stock worth $13,665,502 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

SGEN opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.91 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.74.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

