Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 387,726 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2,918.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of SailPoint Technologies worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SAIL opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,842.16 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

