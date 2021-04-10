Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 47,852 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of iRobot worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

iRobot stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.