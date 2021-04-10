Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Rogers worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

