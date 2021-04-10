Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SEI Investments worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.