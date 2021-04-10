Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

DGX opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

