Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

