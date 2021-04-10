Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.33 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of ITT worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 2,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

