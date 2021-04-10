Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.58 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

