Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.41% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

