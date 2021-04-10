Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 419.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

