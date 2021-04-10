Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Signature Bank worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $228.26 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

