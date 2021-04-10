Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

