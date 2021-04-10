Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,108 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of R1 RCM worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

