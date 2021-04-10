Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Western Digital worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

