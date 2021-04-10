Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.