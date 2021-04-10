Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,078 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Steven Madden worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

