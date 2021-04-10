Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,233 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Tetra Tech worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.