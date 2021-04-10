Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.