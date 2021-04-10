Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,997 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

