Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 445,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 445,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.70% of Caleres worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $21.35 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

