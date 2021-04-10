Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,970 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Fabrinet worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

