Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,197 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

