Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Abiomed worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

