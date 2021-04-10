Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,214 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Diodes worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

