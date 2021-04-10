Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,675 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The AES worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.