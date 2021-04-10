Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Shake Shack worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

SHAK opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.09, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,920 shares of company stock valued at $41,547,050. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

