Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of California Water Service Group worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.