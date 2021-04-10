Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE K opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

