Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 513,843 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

