Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

