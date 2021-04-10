Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.