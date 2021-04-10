Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

