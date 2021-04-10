Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.37% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $54.87 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

