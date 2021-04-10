Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,285,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

